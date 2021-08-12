InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $22,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

