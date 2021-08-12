Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.53

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.