Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INZY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 25,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

