Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires 99,646 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

Shares of LON:AV traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 406.80 ($5.31). 7,692,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The stock has a market cap of £15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.61.

Get Aviva alerts:

AV has been the subject of several analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 443.14 ($5.79).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.