Insider Buying: Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) Insider Buys A$15,000.00 in Stock

Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) insider Adrian Byass purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kingwest Resources

Kingwest Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining and exploration company. It focuses primarily on gold exploration in the Eastern Gold Fields Region of Western Australia. The company also explores for base metals. It owns Menzies Gold Project; and the Goongarrie Project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

