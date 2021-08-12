Insider Selling: Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Insider Sells 77,067 Shares of Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 77,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £127,160.55 ($166,136.07).

William Bickerton Rudge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of Accsys Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

AXS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 171 ($2.23). 276,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.57. Accsys Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.20 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £328.82 million and a PE ratio of 825.00.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

