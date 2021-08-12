Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Director Sells 725,000 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $356,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $529,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

