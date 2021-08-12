Insider Selling: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Sells $77,491.44 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

AEYE opened at $13.11 on Thursday. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

