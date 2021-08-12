Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,527. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
