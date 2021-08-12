Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,527. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

