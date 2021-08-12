Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Font also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $140.81 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $34,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

