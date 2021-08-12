Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells 21,204 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CGEM stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,552. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,757,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

