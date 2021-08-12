Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 2,969,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

