Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells $463,710.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.