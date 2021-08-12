Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 8,146 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $995.65 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $1,036.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

