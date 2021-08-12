Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Stensrud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

