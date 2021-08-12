Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$187,220.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$13.59.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.37.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.