Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells 1,182 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oreste Donzella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLA alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08.

On Thursday, July 1st, Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40.

Shares of KLAC traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.51. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 7,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in KLA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,079,000 after buying an additional 63,160 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in KLA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2,810.2% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in KLA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.