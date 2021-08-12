Insider Selling: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells 784 Shares of Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Shares of Quilter stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 156.40 ($2.04). 3,053,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,077. Quilter plc has a 1-year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

