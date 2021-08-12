Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 2,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.