Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SWTX traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 439,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,969. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

