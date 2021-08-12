Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $991.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.