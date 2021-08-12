Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Sells 65,271 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 4,513,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,728. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

