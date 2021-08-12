Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.

Shares of VIR traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 21,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,945. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

