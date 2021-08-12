Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $107.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.77.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Insperity stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. 131,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $105.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

