Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 6.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.71 and last traded at $193.00. Approximately 1,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.