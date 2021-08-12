Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

IPAR stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

