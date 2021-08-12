Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.32 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.950 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

