Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.20.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,332. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

