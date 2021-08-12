Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,729,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $1,268,200.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

