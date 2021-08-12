International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.