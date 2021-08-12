Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITP shares. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total transaction of C$471,291.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$3,981,364.32.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 102,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.05. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$32.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

