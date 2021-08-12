Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

ITP has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Shares of ITP stock traded down C$0.74 on Thursday, hitting C$30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 367,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

