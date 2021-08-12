IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,079. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.32 million, a PE ratio of -532.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

