IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 1,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,079. IntriCon has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a PE ratio of -532.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.