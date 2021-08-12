Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

IVA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 9,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

