Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,740. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73.

