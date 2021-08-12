Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
