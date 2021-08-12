Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

