Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,342. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

