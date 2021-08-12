Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949,381 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 161,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 361,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 38,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,118. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

