Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949,381 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,979 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 217,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 161,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.