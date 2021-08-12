Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 105,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,922,518. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $900.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 45.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

