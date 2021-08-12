Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is G&S Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.53. 25,265,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

