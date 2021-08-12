Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,539. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.