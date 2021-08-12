Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of VTN stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.17.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
