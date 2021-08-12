Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/4/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/28/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/21/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

6/23/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAPT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,266. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73.

Get RAPT Therapeutics Inc alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock worth $330,259 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.