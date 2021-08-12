Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 13,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,569% compared to the average volume of 514 call options.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 547.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

