Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,432 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 697% compared to the typical volume of 1,183 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

VTR stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ventas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

