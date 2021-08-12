Investors Purchase Large Volume of Esports Entertainment Group Put Options (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,130 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.