Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 597 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,094% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

