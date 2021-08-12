ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 1,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,717. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.29.

IO has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

